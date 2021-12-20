mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (MTA)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and $2.32 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004595 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040149 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006982 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

