mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and $2.32 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006982 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

