M&T Bank Corp Has $6 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after buying an additional 911,930 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after buying an additional 478,600 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

