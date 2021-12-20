M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $136.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.