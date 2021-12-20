M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.83 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

