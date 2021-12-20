MX TOKEN 1-Day Volume Hits $11.69 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (CURRENCY:MX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $216.66 million and $11.69 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00004608 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006685 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

