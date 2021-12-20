Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $361.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

