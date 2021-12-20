Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.2% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $161.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

