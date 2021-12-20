National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira Acquires 7,000 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira bought 7,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$95.62 per share, with a total value of C$669,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,827,410.80.

On Monday, December 13th, Laurent Ferreira acquired 6,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$95.80 per share, with a total value of C$574,800.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Laurent Ferreira acquired 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$96.70 per share, with a total value of C$483,520.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00.

NA stock traded down C$2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$94.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,136. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NA. CSFB upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.21.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

