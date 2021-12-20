NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.17) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.30) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NatWest Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 300 ($3.96) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.83).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 219.40 ($2.90) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145.40 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.11). The firm has a market cap of £24.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.73.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.84), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($166,891.37).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

