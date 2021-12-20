nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $2,767,000.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NCNO stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.43 and a beta of 1.11. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 99.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 253.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at $67,581,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after acquiring an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.