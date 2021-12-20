New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $24,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 737,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 307,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 297,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

