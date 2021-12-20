New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,897,000 after purchasing an additional 208,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,814 shares of company stock worth $381,555. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $13.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

