New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

