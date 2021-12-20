New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Haemonetics worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $53.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

