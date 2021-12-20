New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 345.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 24.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $176.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.60. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.80 and a 200 day moving average of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

