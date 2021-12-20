NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 148.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 322,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.76. 170,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,085. The stock has a market cap of $174.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.