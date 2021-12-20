NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) versus Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Financial Contrast

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and Northrop Grumman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northrop Grumman 1 4 8 0 2.54

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.80%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $394.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Given NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman 12.42% 39.17% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and Northrop Grumman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman $36.80 billion 1.63 $3.19 billion $28.45 13.27

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than NextGen Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats NextGen Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment consists of Autonomous Systems and Manned Aircrafts. The Defense Systems segment consists of Battle Management and Missile Systems. The Mission Systems segment consists of Airborne Sensors and Networks, Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions, Maritime/Land Systems and Sensors and Navigation, Targeting and Survivability. The Space Systems segment consists of operations relating Launch and Strategic Missiles and space. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.