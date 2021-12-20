NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of NextSource Materials from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

TSE:NEXT opened at C$3.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. NextSource Materials has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$5.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.81.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.