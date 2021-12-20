Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.56. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

