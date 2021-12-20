Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.99. 47,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $100.10 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

