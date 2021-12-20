Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $5.77 on Monday, hitting $292.56. 2,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,451. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

