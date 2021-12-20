Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $603,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 64,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.22. 12,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,917. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $266.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.48. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

