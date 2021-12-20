Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 3,425 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. FMR LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,693 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,637. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

