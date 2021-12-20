Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $32.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,823.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,904.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2,773.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

