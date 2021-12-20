NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.80. 51,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

