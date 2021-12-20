Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $1.3425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

