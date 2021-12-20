Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.6 days.
OTCMKTS NCLTF traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $161.50. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002. Nitori has a 1-year low of $153.78 and a 1-year high of $225.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.63.
Nitori Company Profile
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.