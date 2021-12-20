Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.6 days.

OTCMKTS NCLTF traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $161.50. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002. Nitori has a 1-year low of $153.78 and a 1-year high of $225.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.63.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

