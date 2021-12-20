Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,872,095 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872,095 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 8.24% of Ziff Davis worth $559,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $108.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

