Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 2,370,989 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Procter & Gamble worth $714,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

