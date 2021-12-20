Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $815,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.27 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.