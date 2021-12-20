Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.33% of eBay worth $1,518,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 22.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock worth $6,113,650 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

