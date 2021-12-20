Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.15 Billion Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 102.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,148,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $94,962,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

C stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

