Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.97 Billion Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,971,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.69 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.