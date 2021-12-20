Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 24.3% in November

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 17,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 20.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2,342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,597,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,258,000 after buying an additional 85,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

