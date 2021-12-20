Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Down 25.7% in November

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 783,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE NOC traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $369.95. The company had a trading volume of 855,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,877. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.34 and its 200 day moving average is $366.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $733,486,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after purchasing an additional 489,192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after acquiring an additional 382,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

