Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the November 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Novation Companies stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Novation Companies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

