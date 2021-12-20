Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $17,240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Novavax by 155.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,725 shares of company stock worth $43,791,958 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax stock opened at $217.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

