Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Danske cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $4.90 on Monday, reaching $102.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

