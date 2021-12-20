Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $117.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.26. 146,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. Nucor has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.