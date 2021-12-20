Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams Sells 22,240 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 22,240 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $675,873.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutanix alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. 3,048,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.59. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Nutanix by 241.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.