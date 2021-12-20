Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Down 8.9%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s stock price was down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 6,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 817,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

