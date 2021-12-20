Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.56. 7,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.