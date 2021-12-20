Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.