O3Swap Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00051512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.47 or 0.08297074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.52 or 1.00038434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.