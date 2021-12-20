Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. 1,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

Oil Search Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.