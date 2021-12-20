Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,920,813. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $217.91 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.43.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

