OmniLit Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:OLITU) Quiet Period To Expire on December 20th

OmniLit Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OLITU) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 20th. OmniLit Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During OmniLit Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OmniLit Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. OmniLit Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.