One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. 3,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,882. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.97.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.