Open Platform Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $161,137.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

