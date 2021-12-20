Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lowered by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Oracle by 146.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $96.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

